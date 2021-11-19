Mariah Carey reveals her top four Christmas movies

Courtesy of Apple TV+

To help get fans into the holiday spirit, the self-professed Queen of Christmas, aka Mariah Carey, has revealed the movies that make her feel extra festive.

Speaking to USA Today, the “Fantasy” singer revealed that she’s a fan of the stop-motion animated Rankin/Bass classics Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman and Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.

“There’s something nostalgic about it. I watch those every year with the kids,” Mariah said. And while she does love the oldies, there is one more recent holiday movie that is also near and dear to her heart. “You gotta love Elf,” she decreed.

Mariah is now furiously preparing for the holidays because, as she tells USA Today, “I go all=out every year, darling.”

The Grammy winner recently released the ballad “Fall in Love at Christmas” — a collaboration with Khalid and Kirk Franklin — and is weeks away from releasing her Apple TV+ special Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, the sequel to last year’s Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.

In addition, she’s stocked up her online store and teamed with major retailers to help release her Mariah Carey Holiday Collection, which is packed with cozy essentials that will make it easier to wait up for Ol’ Saint Nick.

As for why Mariah aims to be practically synonymous with Christmas, she explains, “I love the holidays. It’s just my thing. I just have a special connection with Christmas.”

In fact, she admits the celebration doesn’t stop after December 25, and will shamelessly blast Christmas tunes until people start begging, “Can we put (any other music) back on?”

