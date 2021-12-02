Mariah Carey reveals how you can celebrate Christmas just like her

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey proudly wears her “Queen of Christmas” crown and is always telling us how hard she goes around the holidays. But no one really knew how to celebrate Christmas just like Mariah…until now.

Speaking to People, the Grammy winner dishes on her dos and don’ts when it comes to throwing a party designed to “spread some holiday cheer, darling.”

Her biggest rule that cannot be broken is: “Bleak people cannot come.”

As for what you’ll need to throw a Mariah Carey-approved Christmas party, the “Fantasy” singer says you have to string up some mistletoe and leave out some milk and cookies for Santa. Although Mariah loves her real Christmas trees, she gives her blessing to go the artificial route, saying, “Unfortunately we kind of have to deal with that now because we don’t wanna kill all the trees in the land.”

What are the things that Mariah wants you to steer clear of for your party? She says lock up those “ugly” Christmas sweaters and put down that homemade tinsel — mainly because she admits, “I don’t know what that is.” She also warns against putting up decorations in October, but relents on one condition, which is, “Only if you’re under duress.”

Mariah also hopes to remind everyone that she is more than a holiday novelty, even though “Christmastime really is my favorite part of the year.” She quips, “It’s not like, ‘Oh, I only emerge from the sea at Christmastime.’ But I live for that stuff, and it makes me laugh!”

Mariah also laughs her way to the bank every holiday. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that she’s earned $60 million — or between $600,000 to $1 million a year — just in royalties alone for her 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.