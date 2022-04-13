Mariah Carey slips into a gown and into her hot tub to celebrate ‘The Emancipation of Mimi’ anniversary

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

﻿It’s rare to see Mariah Carey﻿ not wearing a dramatic gown — even in a hot tub. The diva did just that when celebrating the anniversary of her album ﻿The Emancipation of Mimi, which was released on April 12, 2005.

Taking to Instagram live Tuesday night, Mariah donned a sparkling red gown and some chunky diamond bangles before slipping into her hot tub to talk about the super-successful release, which she called “one of my favorite albums, ever.”

“That album meant a lot to me… It was a really tough road,” Mariah said. As for the tracks she loves most on the album, she hinted toward “Fly Like a Bird” and “Circles.”

Mariah also asked fans to share their thoughts about her joining Latto for a new remix of the rapper’s hit “Big Energy.” The connection is that both Mariah’s 1995 hit “Fantasy” and Latto’s “Big Energy” sample the same song: 1981’s “Genius of Love,” by Tom Tom Club.

Mariah also celebrated the remix hitting number one on the Billboard Digital Sales chart, cheering, “Can I get a yay?”

As for her future plans, the “Obsessed” singer hinted, “Just been in the studio doing a lot of stuff and some other projects that I think you know about.”

“It’s rare that I take a break. I’m still working even while I’m here,” she teased. “Don’t get me started about Christmas. I am very excited about something major — a new accomplishment that I’m really excited about and I hope you guys like it.”

Mariah also spoke about her Black Irish brand of liquor and her plans for Pride, as well as her upcoming MasterClass, where she’ll teach her students how to use their voice as an instrument. She also hinted that the class will feature “an amazing special guest,” later revealed to be Brandy.

