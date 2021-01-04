Mariah Carey spends "girls night" with daughter & 'Mean Girls'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Mariah Carey rang out 2020 with the number-one song in the country, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” and then celebrated the first weekend of the new year with another old favorite.

Sunday, Mariah posted adorable photos of herself and her daughter Monroe enjoying their first mommy-and-daughter evening of 2021. Mariah and Roe are seen sitting on a huge, fur covered couch with one of Mariah’s Jack Russell terriers, with trays of goodies in front of them and a huge TV screen on the wall showing Mean Girls.

“First girls night of 2021! Sparkling apple cider, mangos, strawberries, cookies, and… Mean Girls, duh!” Mariah tweeted.



Posting a GIF of Amy Poehler from the film, one fan appropriately noted and quoted, “Yup Mariah is a cool mom.”

Other fans were tickled to see a poster of Mariah’s much-maligned movie Glitter framed on the wall of the room. By the way, this September marks the 20th anniversary of Glitter — the movie and the album — and if we know Mariah, she’s probably already cooking up something to mark that milestone.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.