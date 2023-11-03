Mariah Carey Stars In New Victoria’s Secret Holiday Campaign

Mariah Carey is celebrating the holiday season with Victoria’s Secret.

The singer is starring in the brand’s new holiday-themed campaign, and wearing corsets, cami sets, slip dresses, and robes.

“It was so fun seeing the new collection and their creative vision come to life,” Carey told Vogue of the new campaign. “From the seasonal colors to the vibrant glam—I definitely felt the holiday spirit all around me.”

In promotional shots for the new campaign, the songstress showed off the mostly candy apple red new items.

If you’ve seen the collection, then what are your thoughts on it?