Mariah Carey To Close Out 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade With Santa Claus

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Christmas,” Mariah Carey has been announced as the opener for Santa’s arrival at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. ‘

She took to her social media to make the announcement, saying, “My childhood dream is coming to life! I’m going to be opening for the one and only, SANTA CLAUS, at this year’s @macys Thanksgiving day parade!”

She will perform “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Other performers at this year’s parade include Dionne Warwick, Jordin Sparks, Kirk Franklin, Ziggy Marley, and Sean Paul.

What is your favorite Thanksgiving Day tradition?