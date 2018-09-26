Mariah Carey to Perform At American Music Awards

Mariah Carey just booked another major gig.

Mimi will be taking the stage at the American Music Awards.

Mariah will perform the world television debut of her new single “With You.”

This will be the first single off of her upcoming album which is due out later this year.

The single officially drops on Oct. 5th.

The AMA’s will air on Oct. 9th at 8 pm EST on ABC.

Which Mariah album is the best? Do you think Mariah still has what it takes to compete with other artists in 2018?