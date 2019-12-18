Mariah Carey to release new video of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at midnight Friday

Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" may still sound as fresh as the day it was recorded 25 years ago, but the video is looking a bit dated, since it shows a 24-year-old Mariah frolicking in the snow. It's no wonder Mariah has now created an updated version of her number-one holiday smash.

On Wednesday, Mariah tweeted, "I can't wait for you to see my new video for #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou Tune in for the live stream of the world premiere on YouTube tomorrow at 11:30pm ET! Submit questions for the live Q&A using the hashtag #AllIWantIsANewVideo."

Mariah's Instagram includes the clarification that the Q&A will take place at 11:30pm, with the actual video premiere coming at midnight. There's also a preview on Instagram showing Mariah dressed in a Santa bodysuit in a winter wonderland setting with dancers, Santas, skaters, snow and more.



"I can’t wait to share this moment with you all!!!" she captioned the video.



It's not all about celebrating, though: Releasing a new video will increase the streaming numbers of Mariah's holiday hit, which will help keep the song atop the chart longer.

