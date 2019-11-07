Mariah Carey turns to Andy Cohen for memoir release; shop now for Mariah-approved Xmas gifts

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesMariah Carey is teaming up with Andy Cohen to bring her much-anticipated memoir to the world.

The Bravo TV host has just launched Andy Cohen Books, a new imprint under publishers Henry Holt. Among the imprints first releases will be Mariah's book, described as documenting "her improbable and inspiring journey; a story of her one-of-a-kind talent, unshakable faith and unconditional love." So far, there's no release date.

While you wait to buy Mariah's book, you can shop for a slew of Mariah-approved items now via Amazon: The diva has curated a list of things she thinks will make perfect holiday gifts.

The Amazon site is a one-stop shopping spot for all of Mariah's current Christmas-themed offerings, including a Mariah Funko Pop doll in a Santa suit, the 25th anniversary deluxe edition of her Merry Christmas album, Mariah holiday onesies, and her children's book and animated film based on "All I Want for Christmas is You." But there are also various products she personally endorses.

Among them: a gift set of fancy tea and a smart mug to keep your beverage hot; a karaoke machine, a woven down comforter, electric popcorn popper, fancy wine glasses, a butterfly-shaped kite, a dog treat subscription service, a portable speaker, a vintage turntable, and a portable movie theater.

Mariah's also written little blurbs to accompany some of the items. For a light bulb-lined vanity mirror, she writes, "If there's anything I know about beauty, it's you HAVE to have good lighting."

