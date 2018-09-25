Mariah Carey Wants Superbowl Halftime Gig

Mariah Carey wants the world to know that she is ready, willing and able to perform at the Superbowl halftime show. Mariah made the announcement as she was leaving a restaurant in L.A. over the weekend. She said that she “would love to do it.” Maroon 5 has been the rumored selection but a lot of people are upset at the choice because the group doesn’t have a connection to Atlanta. Who would you like to see perform? In lieu of a performer, what else would you like to see during the halftime show at the big game?