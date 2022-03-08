Mariah Carey Will Finally Be Inducted Into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Mariah Carey has waited two and a half years for this honor.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame will have their 51st Induction Awards on June 16th in New York.

The induction was postponed twice due to Covid-19.

The honorees who were first notified in December 2019 have been waiting all this time for their induction.

Along with Mariah being inducted will be Pharrell and Chad of The Neptunes, The Eurythmics, The Isley Brothers and more.