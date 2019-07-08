Mariah Carey wins the #BottleCapChallenge

FilmMagic for dcp via ABC/Jeff Kravitz/AMA2018

FilmMagic for dcp via ABC/Jeff Kravitz/AMA2018The #BottleCapChallenge, the latest viral craze to hit the Internet, rages on, as stars like John Mayer, Justin Bieber and Ellie Goulding film themselves kicking a loosened bottlecap off the top of a bottle. But now, Mariah Carey has absolutely owned everyone with her unique approach to the challenge.

In her video, she approaches the bottle, makes some kung-fu type hand gestures, and then lets loose with one of her ear-piercing notes...which causes the bottlecap to fly off.

Among the stars giving Mariah props on her achievement: her ex-husband Nick Cannon, her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, actress Ruby Rose and Jordin Sparks.

As if that wasn't enough, Mariah has earned the "coolest mom of the year" title as well, by surprising her twins Monroe and Moroccan with a visit from their favorite musician, DJ/producer Marshmello. In a video, the twins freak out as Marshmello appears, and -- randomly -- they all play charades together.

