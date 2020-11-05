Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" streams jump 160%

Columbia Records

It’s officially holiday season, according to Mariah Carey, and apparently many fans agree because her holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has dramatically jumped in streams.

Billboard reports that the festive track saw a 160% surge in the amount of streams for November 1 and 2, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. In those two days alone, the song garnered 1.14 million streams, a huge climb from the 715,000 streams from the two days prior — October 30 and 31.

The surge comes after Carey posted a video to Instagram on November 1, granting permission for people to finally listen to her holiday hit.

In the clip, a person dressed in a scary Halloween mask leads fans to a door covered in cobwebs. Upon opening the door, Carey appears kneeling in front of a Christmas tree and declares, “It’s time,” as the iconic tune jingles in the background.

As the screen cuts to black, the message, “It’s time (but let’s get through Thanksgiving first),” is displayed.

Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was first released in 1994 as part of her first holiday album Merry Christmas. Despite being critically acclaimed — and one of the legendary singer’s most successful songs of her career — it wasn’t until 2019 that it hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100, 25 years after its original release.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.