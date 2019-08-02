There was a rare sighting of Mariah Carey walking down the street.
The legendary singer was in New York on her way to Camp Mariah when her car broke down.
She participated in the TikTok challenge that celebrates her music while getting to her destination.
Mariah Carey decided to sing and dance to ‘Obsessed’ while in the rain.
What would have been your reaction to seeing Mariah?
Mariah Carey’s Car Broke Down, So She Tried the ‘Obsessed’ TikTok Challenge
