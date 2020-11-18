Mariah Carey’s Christmas Special Announced by Apple TV Plus

The Queen of Christmas is giving fans a Christmas special. Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special will premiere on December 4th on Apple TV+ The special will also have a companion album that will be available on December 4th on Apple Music then all other streaming services on December 11th. There will also be a music video for Oh Santa. Joining her Christmas special will be Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson (remember when a photo was posted of all three of their initials on Director’s chairs?) Tiffany Haddish, Snoop Dogg and more. Aside from All I Want is Christmas Is You, what is your favorite Mariah Carey Christmas song?