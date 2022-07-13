Mariah Carey’s ex Nick Cannon would get back with her if given the chance: “That’s my fantasy love”

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Mariah Carey‘s ex-husband Nick Cannon has been making the rounds, speaking openly on personal life topics during multiple podcast appearances and interview opportunities. For his latest sit-down chat, he told The Hot Tee Talk Show that if the opportunity presented itself, he’d for sure take another stab at a relationship with Mariah.

When asked if he’d “spin the block” with some of his former loves, he told the host he’d “of course” try again with the mother of his twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

“I truly respect the relationship that she’s been in for quite some time,” he said. “But that — come on, that’s my fantasy love. That’s somebody I will always love.”

Cannon gushed about his marriage with the Grammy-winning singer. “I will never have a love like I had with Mariah. And I appreciate,” he said.

If Cannon were to try to rekindle things with Carey, he’d want the relationship to be what it once was. “It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah,” he said. “I’d rather it just be that way — I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn’t the same, [I’d feel like,] ‘G**damn, I messed it up.’ But if it could be the way that it was, I’m there!”

Carey and Cannon married in the Bahamas in 2008, welcomed twins in 2011 and were together for eight years. They divorced in 2016.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.