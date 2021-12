Mariah Carey launched Mariah’s Cookies in 2020 & fans could order from third-party delivery apps like UberEats.

The cookies are back again this year and there is a special-edition box with 3 limited-time cookies; Gingerbread, Cinnamon Sugar and Chocolate Raspberry Truffle .

The entire line of flavors is available, now & you can place your order at MariahCareyCookies.com, or via the Mariah’s Cookies app this year! You can still order from your favorite food delivery services too!