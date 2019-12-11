Mariah Carey's holiday hit tops 'Billboard' streaming chart; watch her new documentary now

Courtesy Amazon Music

Christmas is a few weeks away, and Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has already reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100. But it's number one on another, equally significant chart.

For the second holiday season in a row, according to Billboard, the song has topped the Streaming Songs chart. In the past tracking week, it racked up more than 35 million streams and jumped from number 11 to number one.

This is the earliest Mariah's song has reached number one on that chart, and the first time a holiday song has done so before the season has ended.

If you want to learn the story behind the song, you can now watch Amazon Music's mini-documentary Mariah Carey is Christmas: The Story of “All I Want for Christmas Is You." It features interviews with Randy Jackson -- who worked at Mariah's record label at the time -- as well as her former backup singer Trey Lorenz and several industry experts.

In the doc, Mariah explains that making a Christmas song that reflected what the holiday means to her was very important because as a kid, her "incredibly dysfunctional family" would "ruin" Christmas "every year."

She recalls vowing that, "When I grow up, I'm gonna make Christmas perfect every year."

Well, mission accomplished, thanks to the song.

"It's grown in popularity over the years," Mariah marvels. "And that's the thing that's amazing to me."

Mariah also says her favorite line in the song is "I won't even wish for snow." Why? Because, she says, "I always wish for snow. I always want it to be, like, a special festive winter wonderland. I always have."

