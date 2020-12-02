Mariah Christmas Cookies? Yes, Please!

Mariah Carey does not care about your wallet.

She has given the world her memoir, she has re-issued her albums on vinyl, she even has Christmas merch you can buy.

Now she is adding cookies to her list of things for her ‘Lambs’ to buy.

Starting this Friday Mariah’s Cookies will be available through delivery-only services like Grubhub, Doordash, Postmates, UberEats and Seamless`

Her seasonal cookie flavors are, White Chocolate Cranberry, Pumpkin and Gingerbread.

Her all-year round flavors include, Chocolate Chunk, Triple Chocolate Chunk and Heath Bar.

Are you buying Mariah’s Cookies?

