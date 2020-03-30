Mariah Kills It

Did you see the live concert hosted by Elton John last night on Fox? Some of the artists: H.E.R, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Tim McGraw and lots more. But it was Mariah Carey who nailed it. She put all our theories about her voice ( or lack thereof) to rest after this performance. She performed from her home studios. She sang “Always Be My Baby” with no effects on her voice, and she sounded AWESOME! Here’s the entire song. The keyboard player, and all the background singers, were in their own homes.