Mariah’s New Book Sheds Light On Her Difficult Childhood

Mariah Carey just released her new book, “The Meaning of Mariah” and now she’s sitting down with the “Queen of Media,” Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah reads excerpts from Mariah’s book to start things off and Mariah admits that working on her memoir was therapeutic and now was the time for her inner child to tell her side of the story.

Carey elaborated about things within the book such as her estrangement from her siblings and the rocky relationship she has with her mother.

From almost being sold to a pimp, being given cocaine at the age of 12 to her volatile relationship with music executive, Tommy Mottola, Mariah is holding nothing back. Mariah appears on The Oprah Conversation on Apple TV+

Are you shocked by Mariah Carey’s childhood stories?