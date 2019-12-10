Swedish pop star, Marie Fredriksson of the duo “Roxette” has passed away at the age of 61. The “It Must Have Been Love” singer battled brain cancer for 15 years.

Fredriksson was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2002 after collapsing during a run with her husband.

Chemotherapy and radiation treatments left Fredriksson with limited hearing, blind in one eye, and unable to speak for months afterward. In 2005 she said she felt good and didn’t require any more treatment.

Marie had stopped touring three years ago due to doctor’s orders, “it’s been an amazing 30 years! I feel nothing but joy and happiness when I look back,” Marie said in a statement.

Marie is survived by her husband Mikael Bolyos and their two children, daughter Inez Josefin, 26, and son Oscar, 23. What is your favorite Roxette song?