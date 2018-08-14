Marilyn Monroe Lost Nude Scene From ‘The Misfits’ Discovered

Lost footage of a nude scene starring Marilyn Monroe has been found. During Monroe’s filming of ‘The Misfits’, the actress did a scene where she was putting a shirt on, the footage was believed to be destroyed by the films’ director, John Hutson.

According to the author of the forthcoming book, Marilyn Monroe: The Private Life of a Public Icon by Charles Casillo, the footage is alive and well.

Misfits producer Frank Taylor is said to have kept the footage but since his death in 1999 the footage has been in a cabinet kept by Taylor’s son, Curtice Taylor.

The love scene lasts 45 seconds and Monroe exposes herself because it didn’t make sense for her to get dressed under the covers, “why would a woman sitting up in bed, with nobody in the room, pull the sheet up and then try to put a blouse on at the same time? It makes no sense,” Taylor said, per the Daily Mail. The scene was cut from the movie because the director didn’t feel that it was necessary for the storyline.

Should the footage be revealed to the public or should this piece of Monroe’s history, remain tucked away?