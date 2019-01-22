Mario Kart Coming To Smartphones

You might as well set your vacation schedule up now and purchase an extra battery pack because you’re never going to put down your phone again. Nintendo previously hinted that the project was under development last year, but it seems like it will be ready soon. Mario Kart is coming to smartphones. Details are few, but we know the game will be called Mario Kart Tour, and if all goes according to schedule, fans should have it in their hands by the end of March. Originally released on the SNES console in 1992, Super Mario Kart has gone on to become one of Nintendo’s best selling games, shipping nearly 10 million copies for the N64. Which has been some of your favorite video games? What would you like to see adapted for the smartphone?