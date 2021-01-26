Mariska Hargitay Poses With Christopher Meloni On Law & Order Spinoff Set: It’s All Happening

Law and Order fans are jumping with excitement over the confirmation that a “Law and Order” spinoff series is in fact really happening.

Mariska Hargitay shared several photos of her and co-star, Christopher Meloni, on set of the new series.

One photo shows the back of two chairs with the names “Stabler” on one and “Benson” on the other. A different photo is posted of the two stars with the caption “It’s all happening”.

The new series “Law & Order: Organized Crime” is scheduled to air this Spring.

Are you excited to see Hargitay and Meloni back in action together? Who is your favorite character on Law & Order?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni)