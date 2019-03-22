Marjory Stoneman Douglas Survivor Commits Suicide

The mother of a recent Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school graduate says that her daughter has committed suicide.

19-year-old Sydney Aiello, who was close friends with Meadow Pollack, one of the 17 killed when a gunman opened fire at the school last year, reportedly took her own life last weekend.

According to Aiello’s mother, Aiello suffered from “survivor’s guilt” and was recently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The 19-year-old’s mother says her daughter had been taking a few college courses but struggled in school because she was afraid to be in a classroom. She also says that though her daughter also seemed sad at times, she never asked for help before she took her own life.

Cindy Arenberg Seltzer, President and CEO of the Children’s Services Council of Broward County, spoke to WFOR saying that parents should act when they notice any signs instead of waiting for the child to seek help:

“Parents have to be a little more aggressive when they see those signs and not just wait for the child to ask for help and maybe take them to those resources,” she said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Aiello’s family.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.