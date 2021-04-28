Mark Farner says Chilean audience at concert captured for his new live DVD “showed me the love”

Former Grand Funk Railroad frontman Mark Farner recently released a new live DVD called From Chile with Love that features footage of a concert he played with his solo band a few years ago in the South American country’s capital, Santiago.

The show featured Farner and his American Band playing a set that included performances of a variety of classic Grand Funk Railroad tunes, among them “Bad Time,” “I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home),” “Footstompin’ Music,” “Rock & Roll Soul,” and his old group’s hit covers of “The Loco-Motion” and “Some Kind of Wonderful.”

Farner tells ABC Audio that he was blown away by how enthusiastic the Chilean crowd was that night.

“The audience, they were chanting like it’s a soccer game,” he recalls. “[T]hey were in unison…And when you get that many people in unison, there’s some power to it…[T]hey showed me the love.”

Farner also says he was impressed that the Spanish-speaking crowd was singing along to all of the songs in English.

“These are people who told me that they learned English so they would understand what the particular song they were listening to, what it meant to them,” he notes. “So, for a songwriter, man, pinch me.”

In addition to the performance footage, the DVD also features audio of five new Farner studio tracks, and includes theatrical music videos for the performance of “Rock & Roll Soul,” and for the new tune, “Never & Always.”

Farner tells ABC Audio that three dollars from each DVD sold gets donated to the Veterans Support Foundation, a charity that he says “puts [veterans] in housing, teaches job training, gives them some esteem, gives them their life back.”

You can buy From Chile with Love now at MarkFarner.com.

Here’s the full track list:

“Are You Ready”

“Rock & Roll Soul”

“Footstompin’ Music”

“Bad Time”

“Aimless Lady”

“Paranoid”

“Into the Sun”

“All You’ve Got Is Money”

“Creepin'”

“Sins a Good Man’s Brother”

“Sweet Little Rock & Roller”

“Heart Breaker”

“The Loco-Motion”

“Some Kind of Wonderful”

“TNUC”

“I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home)”

Bonus audio recordings:

“Life Line”

“Never & Always”

“Testify”

“The Prisoner”

“The Rain Came Down”