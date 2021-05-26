Mark Farner says he “had a blast” working on Alice Cooper’s new album, ‘Detroit Stories’

Courtesy of Mark Farner; earMUSIC

Former Grand Funk Railroad frontman Mark Farner was among the well-known musicians who contributed to Alice Cooper‘s latest album, Detroit Stories, which salutes the gritty rock music of the shock rocker’s childhood hometown.

Farner lent his guitar talents to four of the album’s tracks, all of which also appeared on Cooper’s 2019 Breadcrumbs EP, a six-song collection that gave fans a taste of what was to come with Detroit Stories.

Farner says he “had a blast” working on the tracks, on which he was joined by MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer, Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels drummer Johnny “Bee” Badanjek and respected local session bassist Paul Randolph.

“I really had a good time with these guys, and I like what we did together,” Mark tells ABC Audio. “You know, it’s just good old rock ‘n’ roll.”

The songs Farner played on were covers of the early Bob Seger tune “East Side Story” and Suzi Quatro‘s “Your Mama Won’t Like Me,” an updated version of the 2003 Cooper song “Detroit City” and a brand-new Alice original called “Go Man Go.”

Mark also says he has great respect for Cooper, noting that the shock rocker is “a gentleman” who never turns down fans when they ask him for an autograph.

“And he is a brother,” adds Farner. “He’s just a really big-hearted guy.”

Mark tells ABC Audio that the Cooper sessions also resulted in him finding a new member of his touring band.

“[It] ended up, I asked [Randolph] if he’d be willing to try doing some dates with us,” he says. “And he came out with us, and now he’s the bass player for my band.”

Detroit Stories is available now, as is Farner’s new concert DVD, From Chile with Love.

