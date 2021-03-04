Mark Farner to chat and perform tonight on TalkShopLive streaming event promoting his upcoming DVD

Credit: Brad Shaw

Mark Farner will be putting out a new concert DVD called From Chile with Love on April 6, and to help promote the release the former Grand Funk Railroad frontman will appear live tonight on a streaming event hosted by the social-shopping site TalkShopLive’s Rock n Roll Channel.

During his appearance, which begins at 7 p.m. ET, Farner will chat with Ingram Entertainment’s Steve Harkins, whose company is releasing the DVD, and the veteran rocker also will field some questions submitted by fans.

In addition, Farner tells ABC Audio, “I’ll tell some…road stories, [and] play some music in between…probably two or three, maybe even four songs.”

Mark adds that he’ll play the tunes on acoustic guitar, and reports that he may invite guitarist Dusty D’Annunzio, a member in his backing group, The American Band, to join him.

Of course, fans who watch the TalkShopLive event will be able to pre-order the From Chile with Love DVD, every copy of which will be autographed by Farner.

Mark notes that some proceeds from sales of the DVD will benefit the Veterans Support Foundation, a charity that helps in-need veterans and their families.

“[W]e always bring that element to whatever we’re doing,” Farner says of his support for veterans. “So TalkShopLive is a good spot for that, because there’s a lot of veterans who watch…And who in the United States is not somehow related to a veteran? You know, we all are.”

As previously reported, From Chile with Love was recorded at a show Farner and his American Band played in the South American country’s capital, Santiago.

The concert features live renditions of a variety of Grand Funk Railroad classics and deep cuts, and the DVD also includes five new bonus studio tracks.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.