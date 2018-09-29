Mark Judge who is the friend Christine Blasey Ford implicated in her alleged sexual assault by SCOTUS Nominee Brett Kavanaugh, put out a statement through an attorney confirming that he would cooperate with the FBI in the investigation into the allegations.

The cooperation offer came a day after the Senate Judiciary Committee heard sworn testimony from Christine Blasey-Ford and Kavanaugh.

At that explosive hearing, Christine Blasey-Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist, testified that Kavanaugh had attacked her during a gathering in a private home with several high school students about 36 years ago.

She claimed that she was 100 percent sure her attacker was Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh adamantly denied the allegations claiming he 100 percent innocent.

As did Mark Judge in his initial letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee submitted knowingly under penalty of felony.

Friday, Judge sent the Judiciary Committee a separate letter strongly denying claims by another accuser, Julie Swetnick as well as citing he is willing to cooperate in an investigation into that matter.

Swetnick claims to have witnessed Judge and Kavanaugh spike punch with grain alcohol or drugs to inebriate them enough to be gang raped during house parties in the early 1980s.

Swetnick also said she saw Judge and Kavanaugh waiting in the line of boys to take their “turn” with girls who had become “inebriated and disoriented” at such parties.

Kavanaugh has also denied these allegations.

Friday, the Senate panel voted 11-10 to advance the nomination of the SCOTUS nominee.

However, it has been delayed one week pending an FBI investigation into the sexual-assault allegations.

The post Mark Judge says he will cooperate in Kavanaugh probe appeared first on 850 WFTL.