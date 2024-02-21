Mark Ronson & celebrity friends plead for Foreigner’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

Left to right: Foreigner’s Mick Jones, Mark Ronson. Photo credit:Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Foreigner is one of the nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, and producer Mark Ronson has recruited some celebrity friends to make the case for why they deserve to be inducted.

Ronson, who’s the stepson of Foreigner’s Mick Jones, has shared a for-your-consideration video on Instagram, featuring Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, Jack Black, Guns N’ Roses’ Slash, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, all sharing their love of the ’70s rock band.

“Everything that made me want to be a record producer came from being in the studio watching Foreigner make records,” Ronson writes. “It’s also kind of crazy that this is the first time they’ve ever been on the ballot for the Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame – after 20 years of eligibility.”

He adds, “Yes, Mick is my stepdad and I love him more than anything. But I’m also a MEGA fan just like Dave, Jack, Slash, Chad and Josh… Enjoy this video and VOTE BABY VOTE!”

“I’ve loved Foreigner since I got their debut record,” Grohl shares in the clip. “There’s one drum riff that I have used in more than a few songs.”

Referring to Foreigner’s #1 song, Homme adds, “You want to know what love is? Love is putting Foreigner in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

The clip ends with Black singing a portion of “Feels Like the First Time” and joking, “Hey, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, open the door! Foreigner’s waiting outside. Let ’em in.”

Fan voting is open until April 26, with inductees to be announced later that month. The ceremony, happening this fall in Cleveland, will stream live on Disney+, followed by a highlights special airing later on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.