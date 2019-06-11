Mark Ronson joins animated film, "Spies in Disguise," as exec music producer

Collier Schorr

Collier SchorrMark Ronson is lending his musical talents to a new animated film.

The Grammy winning DJ-producer has signed on as executive music producer for the action-comedy Spies in Disguise, featuring the voices of Will Smith, Tom Holland, Ben Mendelsohn and DJ Khaled.

“We are so excited to be with working with Mark, one of the most innovative writer/producers of our time who is constantly breaking new ground,” Danielle Diego, Head of Fox Music, says in a statement. “His unique blend of vintage soul and funk exceptionally captures the soul of our film."

The movie is about a spy and a scientist who couldn’t be more opposite but are forced to work together on an epic mission.

Walt Disney Studios will release Spies in Disguise on Christmas Day. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Mark’s upcoming fifth studio album Late Night Feelings, featuring the song “Find U Again” with Camila Cabello, will be released June 21.

