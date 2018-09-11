Mark Ruffalo Gives Us an Interesting Nugget on Avengers 4

Work on Avengers 4 continues to take place with a whole bunch of reshoots scheduled to take place. That should help to finish the film according to Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo.

And Ruffalo has some more news for fans of the movie that think they know what will happen next… the ending hasn’t been decided.

“We don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots. We’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

Will the cast even know the ending? Will multiple endings to the film be shot in order to keep the ending a secret?