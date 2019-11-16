Mark Wahlberg Joining “Uncharted” Movie

It’s all a foregone conclusion that Mark Wahlberg will be joining the cast of the upcoming “Uncharted” movie.

Wahlberg will be playing Victor “Sully” Sullivan in the movie.

The interesting thing is that Wahlberg was considered for the lead role of Nathan Drake, but that role has been given to Tom Holland.

Not much is known about the plot of the movie, but rumor has it the film won’t be based on the popular video game of the same name.

What video game would you like to see become a movie?