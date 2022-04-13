Mark Wahlberg Willing To Bring Back Marky Mark

Mark Wahlberg has just said he would bring back Marky Mark and I’m definitely “feeling the vibrations.”

During a sit-down with Ellen, Wahlberg made the announcement but admitted that the circumstances would have to be right in order for his other persona to appear.

Mark’s kids know all about his days of parading around in his underwear and according to Wahlberg they’re “mortified.”

If you’re like me and want to see Marky Mark return, he didn’t say what those “right circumstances” are.

Would you like to see Marky Mark make a comeback?