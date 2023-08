Mark Wahlberg will be in South Florida this week to help raise money for those impacted by the Maui wildfires. The “Boogie Nights” star is teaming with Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar for a fundraiser Friday at 5 p.m. in Delray Beach. Rocco’s Tacos will host a happy hour with Wahlberg and his Flecha Azul Tequila, with all proceeds going to World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters.