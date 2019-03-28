Marla Maples allegedly cheated on Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s ex-wife Marla Maples allegedly cheated on him with singer Michael Bolton, according to reports contained in an FBI file.

The alleged love triangle is detailed in a newly released FBI file that features reports about a number of incidents at Trump Tower over the years.

The FBI dossier states that Maples’ former publicist, Chuck Jones, testified in court that she “had brought singer Michael Bolton back to her room following Trump’s departure for a West Coast trip.”

Inside edition reports.