Maroon 5 announces 2020 US tour, with special guest Meghan Trainor

ABC/Randy HolmesMaroon 5 has just lined up plans for the new year.

The band is hitting the road for a U.S. headlining tour, with special guests Meghan Trainor and Leon Bridges. The trek kicks off May 30 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA and has Maroon 5 playing some of the biggest venues in their career, including Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, Citi Field and Banc of California Stadium.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 13, with pre-sales beginning December 9.

The tour announcement follows the band’s recent debut of their new single, “Memories.” Leon Bridges will appear on all stadium dates, while Meghan Trainor will open all show dates.

For a complete list of dates, visit Maroon 5's website.

