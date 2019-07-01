Maroon 5 cracks Uncle Kracker's "Billboard" chart record with "Girls Like You"

222/Interscope

222/InterscopeUncle Kracker's long-held record on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart is now getting ready to "Drift Away"...thanks to Maroon 5.

The band's smash "Girls Like You," featuring Cardi B, has broken Kracker's record for most weeks at #1 on that chart. "Drift Away," his collaboration with Dobie Gray, topped the AC chart for 28 weeks between 2003 and 2004. But now "Girls Like You" has just racked up its 29th week at #1, setting a new record.

"Girls Like You" ruled the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks last year.

After "Girls Like You" and "Drift Away," the other songs that have spent the longest at #1 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart -- which is based on radio airplay -- are:

24 weeks, "Shape of You," Ed Sheeran,

22 weeks, "Perfect," Ed Sheeran

22 weeks, "Hey, Soul Sister," Train

21 weeks, "Hello," Adele

21, weeks, "Breakaway," Kelly Clarkson

21, weeks, "A New Day Has Come," Celine Dion

20 weeks, "Just the Way You Are," Bruno Mars

