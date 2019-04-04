Maroon 5, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Bruno Mars nominated for 2019 "Billboard" Music Awards

dick clark productions

The nominees for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards have been announced.

Cardi B leads the pack with a whopping 21 nods, some which were due to her collaboration with Maroon 5 on the smash hit "Girls Like You." Maroon 5 themselves scored seven nods thanks to that track, including Top Duo/Group, Top Hot 100 Song and Top Video Streaming Song.

Taylor Swift, who holds the record for most BBMA wins of all time with 23, is up for two awards this year: Top Female Artist and Top Touring Artist. In that category, her competition includes Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce and JAY-Z, and Bruno Mars. Bruno's also nominated for Top R&B tour; Ed's also up for Top Male Artist.

Lady Gaga has four nominations: Top Soundtrack for A Star Is Born, Top-Selling Song for "Shallow," Top Song Sales Artist and the Billboard Chart Achievement Award.

Elton John and the late Aretha Franklin are among the most senior nominees this year: Elton's up for Top Rock Tour, along with U2 and The Rolling Stones, while Aretha is nominated for her Gospel Greats collection.

This year’s host, Kelly Clarkson, and country duo Dan + Shay helped announce some of the major categories live on NBC’s Today show. The rest were announced on the Billboard Music Awards’ social pages.

The Billboard Music Awards will air live from Las Vegas May 1 on NBC.

