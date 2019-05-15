Maroon 5 marks 22 weeks at #1 with "Girls Like You," ties Train's "Hey Soul Sister"

Wes and AlexA "Soul Sister" is about to be overtaken by some "Girls Like You."

Maroon 5's smash hit with Cardi B has now racked up 22 weeks at #1 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart, which measures radio airplay. In doing so, it ties the record for the longest run ever by a group on that chart, previously held by Train's 2010 hit "Hey Soul Sister."

Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" has also racked up 22 weeks at #1 but of course, he's a solo artist.

If "Girls Like You" can hang on for another week, it'll pass Ed and Train and move up to third on the all-time ranking of longest-running hits on the Adult Contemporary chart.

The longest-running #1 song is "Drift Away" by Uncle Kracker and Dobie Gray, which spent 28 weeks on top starting in June of 2003. In second place is Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," with 24 weeks.

"Girls Like You" was #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last year, and spent 33 weeks overall in the top 10. It also won four Billboard Awards earlier this month.

