Maroon 5 returning Friday with new song "Memories;" New Year's Eve show set

ABC/Randy HolmesIt looks like the next era of Maroon 5 is upon us.

After several days of teases on social media, the band has announced that Friday, they'll release a new single called "Memories." The announcement came with a photo of a hand opening a box labeled "photographs/picture albums/memories." There's also little emoji that looks like a box, with the group's stylized "M" on the side.

Meanwhile, the band's Instagram feed has been turned into an interlocking series of photo collages of the band members at various stages of their lives and careers.

It's not clear if "Memories" is a standalone single or the first release from a new project. The band has been fairly quiet musically since the release of their worldwide, record-breaking smash "Girls Like You."

If "Memories" is the first release from a new album, it'll be the follow-up to Red Pill Blues, which came out in November of 2017.

Meanwhile, the band has a show scheduled for October 25 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, and they'll do their annual New Year's Eve blowout at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on December 30 and 31.

