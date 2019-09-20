Maroon 5 taps into the past with new single, "Memories"

222 Records/Interscope Records

222 Records/Interscope RecordsMaroon 5 raises its glass to the "Memories" in their sentimental, stripped-down new single of the same name, which dropped Thursday.

"Here's to the ones that we got/Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not/'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories/Of everything we've been through," Adam Levine sings, backed only by a keyboard, guitar and bass.

"Memories" is the first Maroon 5 single since 2017's smash hit, "Girls Like You." It's not clear whether it's a standalone single or the first release from a new project.

Meanwhile, the band has a show scheduled for October 25 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Maroon 5 will also perform their annual New Year's Eve blowout at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on December 30 and 31.

