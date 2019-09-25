Maroon 5 teams with Apple to bring "Memories" to your iPhone Photos app

Travis Schneider

Travis SchneiderMaroon 5 is teaming up with Apple to bring their newest single “Memories” to your iPhone or iPad Photos app in a unique way.

The song will be added to the Photos app Memories feature, which automatically curates collections of your most meaningful photos and videos. Starting today and for a limited time only, “Memories” will be available to use as the soundtrack for any of your existing Memories movies.

This marks the first time Apple has collaborated with an artist to add a new song to the Photos app. Before this, the app only included generic instrumental tracks with titles like “Uplifting,” “Happy,” “Dreamy,” “Sentimental” or “Chill.”

Maroon 5 had some fun with the feature and used it to create a new video slideshow of photos from their childhood and throughout their two decades together as a band. You can watch the “Made with Memories” video on Apple Music.

“No matter what happens in the world around you, think about those people you love and share some good memories,” Adam Levine says in a statement. “We wrote this song to bring people together. It’s an important message for right now, and we love that we can still surprise ourselves and our fans after all these years.”

He adds of the “Made with Memories” video, “In addition to the song, the band would also like to share some of our fondest memories that shaped us over the years. We urge you to do the same."

"Sometimes, amidst all the static, it’s a valuable exercise to peel back the layers and share our most basic memories. It’s what unites us and makes us one human race."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.