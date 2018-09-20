Maroon 5 to Headline Super Bowl LIII?

Has the musical performer for Super Bowl LIII already been decided? Us Weekly is reporting that Maroon 5 has “pretty much accepted” the gig.
This season’s NFL title game will be played in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3rd, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performed in Minneapolis for last year’s Super Bowl. Could Adam Levine and company top the performance from JT?
What kind of special guests could you imagine on-stage with Maroon 5? Maybe a Mick Jagger cameo during “Moves Like Jagger”?

