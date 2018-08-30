Maroon 5 to Sell Massive Batch Of Musical Gear On Reverb

A major announcement for fans and musicians that love Maroon 5, the band is selling tons of music gear on Reverb. The announcement was made on Tuesday along with an email sign up so music lovers would be alerted when the gear sale starts.

All of the items up for sale were used either on stage or in the studio by the band dating as far back as the 2002 Songs About Jane World Tour.

Maroon 5 keyboardist and guitarist, Jesse Carmichael commented on the sale,“This gear was such a huge part of our story and I hope that it goes to an up-and-coming band or musicians who can make it part of their own story.”

If you could get music gear from your favorite band or artist, who would it be? If you could grab some Maroon 5 gear what would it be?