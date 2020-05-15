Maroon 5's 2020 tour postponed to next summer due to COVID-19

Don Arnold/WireImage

Don Arnold/WireImageMaroon 5’s summer tour has become the latest casualty of the COVID-19 crisis.

The band announced Friday that they will be rescheduling all dates on their upcoming 2020 tour between May 30 and September 17. The dates will be pushed to the summer of 2021.



“We want everyone to take care of themselves this summer and we really look forward to being back out with all our fans healthy and happy next year,” Adam Levine says in a statement.

Tickets for the tour, which was set to feature special guests Meghan Trainor and Leon Bridges, will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. The new dates will be announced soon.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.