Maroon 5's "Girls Like You" spends record-breaking 23 weeks at #1 on AC chart

Travis SchneiderMaroon 5 just shattered a Billboard chart record with their hit “Girls Like You.”

The song is number one on the Billboard Adult Contemporary radio airplay chart for the 23rd week, breaking the record for the longest reign ever by a group on that chart. They’ve bested Train’s “Hey, Soul Sister,” which led for 22 weeks in 2010 and 2011.

“Girls Like You” is also the third-longest AC number one among all acts, following “Drift Away” by Uncle Kracker feat. Dobie Gray which ruled the chart for 28 weeks and “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran which was number one for 24 weeks.

"Girls Like You" was number one on the Billboard Hot 100 last year, and spent 33 weeks overall in the top 10. It also won four Billboard Awards earlier this month.

