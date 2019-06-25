Maroon 5's "Girls Like You" ties 15-year record set by "Drift Away"

222/InterscopeMaroon 5's "Girls Like You," featuring Cardi B, just keeps on going on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart.

The song has now spent a whopping 28 weeks on that chart, tying the record for the longest run on top. That record was set in 2004 by "Drift Away" by Uncle Kracker featuring Dobie Gray.

If "Girls Like You" can hang on for one more week, it'll be the all-time leader on the chart.

Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" is the second-place record holder on the AC chart, having spent 24 weeks at #1. His hit "Perfect" is tied with Train's "Hey Soul Sister" for third place, with 22 weeks.

"Girls Like You" was first released May 31, 2018. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks, and spent 33 weeks in the top 10 on that chart.

Last month, "Girls Like You" won four Billboard Music Awards, including Top Radio Song, Top Selling Song and Top Hot 100 Song.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.