Maroon 5's latest chart feat puts them up there with Mariah Carey and Prince

Maroon 5's latest hit "Memories" has just become the 15th top 10 hit of their career, but as Billboard notes, it also gives them a streak that has only been exceeded by some true legends, including Mariah Carey and Prince.

Thanks to "Memories," Maroon 5 has now managed to score at least one top 10 hit per year for the past nine years. It started in 2011 with "Moves Like Jagger," and then continued from there, with smashes like 2012's "One More Night," 2014's "Maps," 2015's "Sugar," 2017's "What Lovers Do" and last year's "Girls Like You."

In the history of the Billboard Hot 100, only four other acts have managed a streak of nine years or more: Rihanna, The Temptations, Mariah Carey and Prince.

Rihanna had a nine-year streak which started with 2005's "Pon de Replay" and ended in 2013 with "Monster." Iconic Motown group The Temptations also pulled off a nine-year streak, starting in 1965 with "My Girl" and ending in 1973 with "Masterpiece."

But Mariah and Prince are the record holders, having each managed a streak of one top 10 hit each year for 12 years straight. For Prince, his streak ran from 1983's "Little Red Corvette" to 1994's "The Most Beautiful Girl."

Mariah's 12-year streak, meanwhile, ended the most recently. It lasted from 1990's "Vision of Love" -- her debut hit -- all the way through 2001's "Loverboy."

Artists whose streaks could have been similar, had they not been interrupted by one single top 10-free year, include Madonna, Stevie Wonder and Taylor Swift.

